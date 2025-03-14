Nigeria: Govt Approves Upgrade of Maiduguri Airport to Int'l Status

The Federal Government has approved the upgrade of Maiduguri Airport to international status.

Special Adviser, Media & Public Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Sunday Dare, said this on X.

Dare said the decision completed the process of establishing international airports across all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He also stated that the African Aviation and Aerospace University, AAAU, in Abuja had taken off.

His words: "President Tinubu has approved the upgrade of the Maiduguri airport to the status of an International airports. This completes the round of international airports across the country with each Geo-Political zone having an airport. Equally, the African Aviation and Aerospace University, AAAU, takes off in Abuja."