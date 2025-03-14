South Africa: Gauteng Police Uncover an Illicit Alcohol Manufacturing Plant

13 March 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Gauteng arrested two Taiwan nationals who are suspected to be the owners of an illicit alcohol manufacturing plant in Westonaria on Wednesday, 12 March 2025. At the manufacturing plant, police discovered illicit alcohol to the estimated value of R1 million already packaged for distribution and some inside eleven 250 litre drums.

It is reported that four illegal immigrants who are employees of the suspects went to the local police station to report about the illegal activities that were taking place at their workplace.

Indeed, when the police arrived, they found that illicit and fake alcohol were being manufactured, bottled, and packaged for distribution. The alcohol included whiskey, brandy, gin, and vodka, some of which were branded with known alcohol brands. Police also found chemicals that are suspected to be used during the manufacturing process.

Some of the employees allege that they were held against their will and subjected to excessive working hours under unhealthy conditions.

The suspects are expected to appear before Westonaria Magistrate Court facing charges that include dealing in illicit liquor, Contravention of Liquor Act, and Contravention of Customs Act.

