South Africa: Percy Tau Back for Bafana Bafana Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Former TotalEnergies CAF Champions League winner Percy Tau has won a recall to the South Africa squad while centre back Thabo Moloisane is drafted into the selection as Bafana Bafana ready to take on Lesotho and Benin in FIFA World Cup qualification later this month.

Tau had been left out of the squad for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September, October and November and last played for the county in June 2024 when they drew with Nigeria in Uyo in a World Cup qualifier.

Moloisane has impressed with his performances for Stellenbosch, who are through to the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final next month.

Jayden Adams, the midfielder recently sold by Stellenbosch to South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, is also back after being dropped for disciplinary reasons last October.

Back-up goalkeeper Sage Stephens, centre back Rushwin Dortley and winger Devon Titus, who all played in Bafana's last match against South Sudan in Cape Town in November have been dropped.

South Africa host Lesotho in Polokwane on March 21 before traveling to Abidjan to meet Benin four days later. Bafana share top place in Group C with seven points, level with Rwanda and Benin.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sydney Mobbie (SuperSport United), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyabonga Ngezana (Steaua Bucharest, Romania), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Patrick Maswanganyi, Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Orlando Pirates], Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Elias Mokwana (Esperance, Tunisia), Thapelo Morena, Iqraam Rayners (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Percy Tau (Qatar SC, Qatar).