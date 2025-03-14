Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Mafume Defied Council to Endorse Controversial Multi-Million Dollar Geo Pomona Deal

HARARE Mayor Jacob Mafume endorsed a deal for the takeover of waste collection by Geo Pomona despite rejection by councillors, it has emerged.

Geo Pomona was granted approval by the Ministry of Local Government to manage refuse collection in Harare, with Mafume backing the agreement. As part of the arrangement, the company will take on workers from the City Council.

However, according to council minutes from December 2024, the Harare City Council Environmental Management Committee rejected the proposed takeover of waste management by Geo Pomona.

"That Council affirms its previous decision recorded under Item 5 of the Minutes of this Committee dated 25th September 2024 that Council does not agree with the takeover of the waste management function including personnel, vehicles and equipment by Central Government but is open for dialogue with the relevant Ministry," read the minutes.

Despite the objections from councillors, Mafume proceeded with the deal, with Minister Daniel Garwe advocating for the agreement between the City Council and Geo Pomona Waste Management, which is headed by Delish Nguwaya.

According to the minutes, councillors were surprised when the agreement was made public without a council resolution.

"Council now discussed the matter with a member reporting that residents were alleging that they had seen His Worship, the Mayor on social media signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd (Geo Pomona) when Council did not have a resolution granting authority for the MOU," read the minutes further.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The takeover of waste collection by Geo Pomona has been criticised by residents, who have raised concerns about deals being imposed on them without consultation. They argue that such agreements are a breeding ground for corruption among top officials.

Initially, Mafume opposed granting Geo Pomona permission to take over the city's dumping sites but has since changed his stance, agreeing to collaborate to clear the dump sites.

When questioned about the deal with Geo Pomona, Mafume cited a government partnership aimed at clearing dumpsites in Harare.

"It enquired explanation and details of the matter. His Worship, the Mayor reported that waste management had been declared a state of national disaster by government and that following appeal by City of Harare for assistance to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works for intervention in solid waste management, Government had responded by involving the private sector, with Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd being chosen to work with City of Harare.

"He explained that the tripartite arrangement comprised the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd and City of Harare and that the City would have no financial obligation," read the minutes.

Once the deal is fully operational, Geo Pomona Waste Management will collect 650 tonnes of refuse daily at a rate of US$40 per tonne.