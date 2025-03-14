Nigerian Govt Partners Roche, Oncopadi Technologies to Improve Breast Cancer Care

The programme aims to enhance early detection and ensure timely, accurate breast cancer diagnosis by offering free immunohistochemistry tests, multidisciplinary care, and navigation services to 5,000 Nigerian women

The Nigerian government, in partnership with a multinational healthcare company, Roche and digital healthcare provider, Oncopadi Technologies, has launched the Breast Cancer Access Navigation and Testing (BRANT) Programme--an initiative aimed at supporting breast cancer patients across Nigeria.

The programme aims to enhance early detection and ensure timely, accurate breast cancer diagnosis by offering free immunohistochemistry tests, multidisciplinary care, and navigation services to 5,000 Nigerian women."

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Abuja on Thursday, the Director- General, National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, Usman Aliyu, noted that BRANT is a milestone in the nation's continuous effort to enhance patient care, streamline support systems, and empower individuals battling the disease.

Mr Aliyu, represented by the Director of Cancer Prevention and Control, Waziri Usman, emphasised that the programme is designed to make patient navigation, a complex landscape of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, much easier.

He emphasised that the programme would also empower individuals battling breast cancer, offering them better access to resources and guidance throughout their journey.

Breast cancer care

The Chief Executive Officer of Oncopadi Technologies, Omolola Salako, said the Global Cancer Observatory has projected that more than 32,000 new breast cancer cases will be recorded in Nigeria in 2025.

Ms Salako, a consultant clinical oncologist, observed that the statistics imply that approximately 2,700 cases would be detected each month and 88 cases each day.

"For five seconds, I want you to imagine what it feels like for the 88 women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer today. Now imagine the mental, physical and financial barriers breast cancer raises, when a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, a ton of emotions consume her, fear, anger and confusion," she said.

"In a matter of weeks, she would realise the direct cost of her treatment would cost between N20 to N30 million or maybe more. In fact, her indirect cost of care may even cost her more if her source of livelihood (her job or business) is threatened."

She noted that multiple hospital visits for diagnosis, treatment, and management of side effects may consume a patient's time and prevent her from earning potential.

Ms Salako noted that the situation can be overwhelming, frightening, and distressing for any woman diagnosed with breast cancer.

She pointed out that in such a state of mind, many women may make uninformed decisions regarding their healthcare.

She stated that Nigeria has the highest age-standardised breast cancer mortality rate in the world.

The oncologist observed that delays in accessing care, missing life-saving treatments and the aggressive nature of breast cancer in Nigerian women, particularly those with triple-negative and HER2-positive breast cancer, contribute to poor survival outcomes.

She explained that the BRANT journey began in 2022 when Oncopadi and Roche engaged in numerous co-creation sessions to develop a novel programme to digitally enhance breast cancer diagnosis and care.

She observed that the BRANT programme was birthed by leveraging Roche's expertise as a global leader in oncology diagnostics and treatment whilst utilising Oncopadi's digital oncology capabilities and community mobilisation strategies in Nigeria, adding that a strategic agreement was signed by both parties in 2024.

According to her, Oncopadi has mobilised many cancer patients over the years, especially women, to access care and educational resources online.

"To this end, a strategic agreement was signed by Roche and Oncopadi in 2024 and we have worked tremendously hard to fulfill our shared vision, which is to support 5,000 women newly diagnosed with breast cancer."

BRANT programme

The General Manager, Roche Nigeria, Ladi Hameed, said BRANT programme is a transformative initiative to reshape breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in Nigeria.

Mr Hameed, represented by the Medical Director, Roche Products Limited, Bola Oyedeji, said five in 10 women diagnosed with breast cancer would not be here in five years, hence the need to reduce the time of diagnosis to improve survival.

He stated that in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, half of the women diagnosed with breast cancer do not survive beyond five years due to factors such as lack of awareness, insufficient funds, and limited access to testing and treatment, adding that the average diagnostic timeline extends to six months, compared to less than 60 days elsewhere.

He, however, said that even though the programme would run for the next 18 months, there is need to collectively think about sustainability.

The Deputy Country Representative of the World Health Organisation to Nigeria, Alexander Chimbaru, commended the organisations for coming up with a home-grown solution to reducing the burden of breast cancer.

Mr Chimbaru said, "This is a very valuable and informative initiative to make breast cancer screening, navigation, and testing more accessible for women. However, what is remaining now is action."