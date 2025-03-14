Ethiopia: Following the Situation in the Tigray Region, Ethiopia

14 March 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The African Union (AU) has been closely monitoring the evolving situation within the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) with deep concern. The AU underscores the importance of stability and peace in the region, calling upon all parties involved to exercise restraint and engage in constructive dialogue.

In light of the current developments, the AU strongly encourages the parties to uphold the obligations enshrined in the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) between the TPLF and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, in Pretoria, in November 2022. The AU emphasises that adherence to the COHA is crucial for maintaining the hard-won peace and fostering an environment conducive to sustainable peacebuilding, reconciliation and development. The AU urges all stakeholders to honour their commitments and work collaboratively towards a peaceful resolution.

The AU reaffirms its unwavering support for the implementation of the Permanent COHA and will continue to accompany the parties throughout this process. The AU, through the High-Level Panel, stands ready to continue to facilitate dialogue and cooperation between the parties.

