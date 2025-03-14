Nigeria: Senate Moves to Enfranchise Nigerians On Essential Duties During Polls By Early Voting

14 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The Senate has begun moves to amend the Electoral Act to allow Nigerians on essential duties to exercise their right to vote early during elections.

A Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act No. 13, 2022, to provide for early voting at elections, including criteria for eligibility, procedure at the elections and for other related matters, 2025 (SB. 412) was sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar'adua(APC, Katsina Central).

The bill scaled second reading in the Senate.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau(APC, Kano North), who presided over plenary referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters for further legislative action and report back in four weeks.

In his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Yar'adua noted that the bill sought to enfranchise a significant group of Nigerians, "Who, due to the nature of their duties on election days, are denied the opportunity to exercise their most fundamental democratic right; the right to vote."

In his contribution, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim(APC, Ondo South) who noted that exclusion of anyone from voting is 'terrible to democracy,' said: "The bill seeks to reduce the lacuna between our electoral process that disenfranchises some of our citizens."

Also, Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) said: "If we can unbundle the voting arrangements on election day, it will ease our work."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.