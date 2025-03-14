Africa: FM Discusses Security, Stability in Horn of Africa With EU Representative

Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty, received the European Union's Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber, to enhance coordination between Egypt and the EU on ways to support security and stability in the Horn of Africa region.

Minister Abdelatty emphasized the importance of the partnership between Egypt and the EU to achieve security and stability in the Horn of Africa, noting to Egypt's commitment to promoting peaceful solutions and resolving regional conflicts through dialogue and joint cooperation.

He emphasized the need to intensify international and regional efforts to address the security challenges facing countries in the region, including combating terrorism and extremism.

The Minister also reviewed Egypt's efforts to support stability in the Horn of Africa, including Cairo's diplomatic mediation efforts to resolve regional conflicts. He emphasized that Egypt attaches strategic importance to strengthening its relations with countries in the region, as they are a fundamental pillar of regional and continental security.

Regarding the situation in Sudan, the Minister welcomed the European Envoy's recent visit to Port Sudan and was keen to listen to her feedback on developments. He also emphasized the need for full respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

Abdelatty explained that Egypt supports international and regional initiatives aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a comprehensive political solution. He also reviewed Egypt's intensive efforts to coordinate with various international parties and representatives of Sudanese political forces to support settlement efforts, achieve a ceasefire, and ensure humanitarian aid reaches Sudanese brothers.

Both officials exchanged views on a number of security and political issues and challenges facing the Horn of Africa region. Minister Abdelatty was keen to listen to a comprehensive assessment of the situation in the region by the European Envoy.

The Minister also stressed the importance of supporting Somalia's stability and the need to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He affirmed Egypt's commitment to continuing its efforts to support Somali state institutions.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that the escalating security challenges in the Red Sea require enhanced regional cooperation between the countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to maintain the stability of international shipping lanes.

He emphasized that the security of the Red Sea and ensuring freedom of international navigation are a strategic priority for Egypt, emphasizing that any threat to the security of the Red Sea directly impacts the global economy, especially in light of the growing challenges facing the region.

For her part, the European Union's Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa expressed the EU's appreciation for Egypt's active role in African issues, noting that the EU attaches great importance to the security of the Red Sea and the stability of the Horn of Africa region.

She also emphasized her aspiration to strengthen cooperation with Egypt within the framework of international efforts to support stability in the Horn of Africa, highlighting Egypt's pivotal role as a fundamental pillar of regional security and stability.

Egypt Today