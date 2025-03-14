Nigeria: Breast Cancer - Nigeria Will Record Over 32,000 New Cases in 2025, Says GCO

...as 5,000 newly diagnosed patients set to benefit from Roche programme

Over 32,000 new breast cancer cases are expected in Nigeria in the ongoing year,the Global Cancer Observatory,GCO, has said .

The interactive web-based platform presenting global cancer statistics to inform cancer control and cancer research,said this on Thursday in Abuja ,at the launch of a Breast Cancer Access Navigation and Testing Programme.

The programme,an initiative of a Swiss pharma giant, Roche, in partnership with Oncopadi Technologies, aims to support 5,000 newly diagnosed breast cancer patients in Nigeria.

The Consultant Clinical Oncologist and founding CEO of Oncopadi Technologies, Dr. Omolola Salako, speaking at the event,said the figure indicates that approximately 2,700 cases would be detected each month and 88 cases daily.

"For five seconds, I want you to imagine what it feels like for the 88 women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer today. Now imagine, if you will, the mental, physical, and financial barriers breast cancer raises. When a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, a ton of emotions consume her--fear, anger, and confusion.

"In a matter of weeks, she would realize the direct cost of her treatment would be between 2-30 million naira or maybe more. In fact, her indirect cost of care may even cost her more if her source of livelihood (her job or business) is threatened. For example, multiple hospital visits for diagnosis, treatment, and management of side effects may consume her time and prevent her from earning her potential,"she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to her, the situation can be overwhelming, frightening, and distressing for any woman diagnosed with breast cancer.

She said in such a state of mind, many women may make uninformed decisions regarding their healthcare.

Speaking further,she observed that Nigeria has the highest age-standardized breast cancer mortality rate in the world.

According to her,the delay in accessing care, missing life-saving treatments, and the aggressive nature of breast cancer in Nigerian women, particularly those with triple-negative and HER2-positive breast cancer, contribute to poor survival outcomes.

She recalled that in a 2014 study that compared three-year survival rates, Nigeria ranked lowest among five African countries, with 59% for Black women in South Africa, 56% for Black women in Namibia, 47% in Zambia, 44% in Uganda, and only 36% in Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, the General Manager, Roche Nigeria, Dr. Ladi Hameed, explained that the Breast Cancer Access Navigation and Testing,BRANT Programme is a transformative initiative to reshape breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in the country.

Speaking through his representative at the event and Medical Director, Roche Products Limited, Dr. Bola Oyedeji, Dr. Hameed observed that in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, half of the women diagnosed with breast cancer do not survive beyond five years.

This,he said ,was due to factors such as lack of awareness, insufficient funds, and limited access to testing and treatment.