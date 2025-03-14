Africa: Yellow Card Commits to Achieve Gender Parity in Africa's Tech Industry

14 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olushola Bello

Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange and financial technology firm, Yellow Card has restated its commitment to gender parity in Africa's tech industry.

The technology sector in Africa is witnessing a transformative shift, yet women remain significantly underrepresented. Recent data indicates that in early 2023, women constituted only 20 per cent of the tech workforce in the Middle East and Africa, underscoring the pressing need for increased female participation in the industry.

Amid these challenges, the vice president of Global Operations and managing director at Yellow Card Nigeria, Lasbery Oludimu has been instrumental in making cryptocurrencies accessible across Africa.

Her exceptional leadership and contributions were recognised when she was named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2024 by The Financial Technology Report, a distinction she shares with only one other African woman.

Oludimu emphasised the need for more women to take up space in Africa's growing tech ecosystem, saying that "the future of Africa's digital economy depends on diversity. Women must be at the table, leading innovation and driving change in financial technology.

"The barriers may be high, but we are proving every day that we belong in this space. It's about opening doors and creating opportunities for the next generation of women in tech."

She added that "organisations like Yellow Card are actively working to bridge the gender gap in technology. By partnering with initiatives such as Women in Tech, a global movement dedicated to closing the gender gap and empowering women through technology, Yellow Card supports events and programs that inspire and equip women to excel in tech careers.

"These collaborations provide platforms for knowledge sharing, mentorship, and networking, fostering an environment where women tech talents in Africa can thrive."

