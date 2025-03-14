Nigeria: Why I Could Only Free One Inmate - Delta Chief Judge

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Hon. Justice Theresa Diai, has released one inmate out of 336 cases of awaiting trial inmates reviewed at the Warri Correctional Centre.

During the first quarter prison visit for 2025, Justice Diai noted that many of the inmates' cases were at advanced stages, expressing the hope that most of the matters would have been concluded on her next quarter visit.

The Chief Judge said that the released inmate was freed based on the legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions, and he had no case to answer.

She commended the Judges handling the cases and the Department of Public Prosecutions for their diligence in prosecuting the matters.

Hon. Justice Diai urged the Chairmen of various Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) branches to prevail on their members to take the defences of inmate cases seriously rather than abandon them.

Similarly, in continuation of the prison visits, the State Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai, and her team also visited the Sapele Correctional Center, where 138 warrants were reviewed.

In an interview with newsmen, the DPP, Mr Anthony Orhorhoro, advised those engaging in criminal activities to desist from it.

He appreciated the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, SAN, and the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Omamuzo Erebe, for their unwavering support.