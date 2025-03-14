Africa: Dr Patrice Motsepe's First Term As CAF President Celebrated With Commemorative Publication

12 March 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Dr Patrice Motsepe was elected for a second term as President of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) at the 14th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo on Wednesday and will build on the extensive progress from his first term to make African Football globally competitive.

Dr Motsepe's objective when he first took office in March 2021 was to make African Football self-sustaining and drive growth in a number of different spheres.

The last four years has seen CAF move its development agenda forward at pace with many historic firsts.

These achievements are contained in a publication to mark Dr Motsepe's first four years as President, titled, 'The Growth and Success of African Football Continues' which media can download here

The magazine walks us through Dr Motsepe's 10-point plan when he took office, and the wide-ranging advances that have been made towards reaching and surpassing his objectives.

