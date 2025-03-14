South Africa: EU Affirms Strategic Partnership With South Africa

Amidst the changing global landscape, European Council President António Costa has emphasised the importance of the strategic partnership between South Africa and European Union (EU).

Addressing the opening of the 8th South Africa-European Union (SA-EU) Summit, Costa said the EU and South Africa are not just partners but are strategic allies, bound by shared values of democracy, human rights, rule of law and multilateralism.

"The world has changed profoundly in these past seven years. Pandemics, conflicts here in Africa, in the Middle East, and in Europe. Multilateral commitments are being tested, and the rules-based international order faces growing challenges.

"Protectionism, economic coercion, and other threats undermine stability, while new technologies disrupt the political system and global power dynamics. In this world of uncertainty, our partnership matters more than ever.

"Let us use this summit to deepen our cooperation, reinforce our commitments, and chart a course for an even stronger partnership. A partnership that not only benefits our nations but contributes to global stability and prosperity - for our citizens, for our nations, and for our shared future," Costa said on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa co-chaired the summit with Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Dr. Ursula von der Leyen, at Tuynhuys, in Cape Town.

Costa said the European Union does not see the future through the lens of division between blocks, between the North and South.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Instead, we see an interconnected world, where our fates are linked, and where joint action is not an option but a necessity. Our partnership delivers real benefits to our citizens, our economies, and the world.

"We are united in our commitment to peace, security, and sustainable development. We stand together to help uphold the United Nations Charter, advance the sustainable development goals, and drive towards global action on climate change, poverty reduction, and economic reform.

"We appreciate South Africa's leadership, both regionally and globally. You can count on the European Union's full support as you take on the G20 Presidency and as we prepare together for the next European Union-African Union summit, later this year," Costa said.

With this year being the 25th anniversary of EU-African Union cooperation, Costa said this is a milestone that underscores the strength of engagement, and the vast potential ahead.

"Despite many complex challenges, this is not a time for despair. It is a time for opportunity. An opportunity to build, to strengthen, and to expand our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. To shape a world that is fairer, more sustainable, and more secure," he said.

In his address, President Ramaphosa said South Africa intends to hold further constructive discussions on a new investment package by the EU, to South Africa.

READ | President Ramaphosa engages EU on new investment package

"Through this we aim to consolidate cooperation in areas such as science and technology, education and skills development, climate action, peace and security, health and critical minerals," the President said.