Southern Africa: Committee Welcomes Decision to Terminate SADC Mission in DRC, Calls for Continued Diplomatic Interventions

The co-chairpersons of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, Mr Malusi Gigaba and Mr Phiroane Phala, have welcomed the decision by the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to terminate the mandate of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) amid the deteriorating security situation in the eastern DRC.

The Chairpersons welcomed the decision, especially following the death of 14 SANDF soldiers in the DRC and the need to explore other political and diplomatic options to resolve the impasse.

The Chairpersons stressed that the termination of the mandate should not be viewed as the complete abandonment of the DRC but as a refocus on using other diplomatic options to achieve the objective of peace and stability in the DRC.

"The recommitment by SADC Heads of State to support other interventions aimed at bringing lasting peace and security in the DRC reaffirms our belief that dialogue should be placed at the centre of efforts to resolve the DRC conflict. Achieving peace and stability in the eastern DRC is a precondition for economic growth and development of not only the DRC but of the region," Mr Gigaba said.

The Chairpersons are encouraged by the reassurance that SADC will continue to work with the East African Community (EAC) to merge the Luanda and Nairobi processes to enhance peace-building in the DRC.

While the co-chairpersons acknowledged that the details of the phased withdrawal of SANDF soldiers who form part of the SAMIDRC remain unclear for now, an urgent meeting where the minister provides the committee with details is needed.

"We will schedule an urgent meeting to get the envisioned phased plan of action to implement the decision by Heads of State. Also, this meeting must address the implications of the withdrawal in the context of the soldiers that will remain part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the assessment of the security risk thereof," said Mr Phala.

The meeting envisioned will also provide details of how the SANDF plans will ensure the safe return of the SANDF's Prime Mission Equipment, given the volatile and unpredictable dynamics in the eastern DRC.

The Chairpersons reiterated their previous call for all parties in the conflict to commit to a ceasefire and stress dialogue as a way to resolve the conflict.