South Africa: Ethics Committee Recommends Reprimand and Fine for Nine MPs for Failure to Disclose 2024 Members' Interests

14 March 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests has resolved, in a meeting held on Friday, 7 March 2025, that the Houses of Parliament reprimand nine Members of Parliament and impose fines ranging from R10 000 to R12 500 for failure to declare their financial and registrable interests by the due date of 14 October 2024.

Item 12(4) of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members' Interests prescribes that after a general election, a Member of Parliament must disclose her or his registrable interests within 60 working days of the opening of Parliament. To ensure that new Members of Parliament were aware of the obligation to declare their interests, the Acting Registrar of Members' Interests, Adv Anthea Gordon, held extensive training sessions with MPs during 2024.

The committee is committed to ensuring accountability of all Members of Parliament, as the disclosure process facilitates in building the public's trust in Parliament.

The committee's report on the matter will be published in the Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports (ATC).

