Malawi: Actors in Malawi Challenged to Promote Access to Sexual and Reproductive Health

14 March 2025
Centre for Solutions Journalism (Blantyre)

Centre for Solutions Journalism (CSJ) has urged artists in Malawi to champion access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights through drama.

CSJ Executive Director Brian Ligomeka made the call on Friday at Palm Valley Lodge during the orientation of artists on Malawi's sexual and reproductive health rights and laws.

"Government is making strides in improving sexual and reproductive health services. The provision of free family planning services, pre-natal and post-natal services are all positive steps in the right direction," he said.

Commenting on the proposed Termination of Pregnancy Bill, Ligomeka said government's drafting of the proposed legislation on abortion demonstrates its commitment to reduce maternal deaths.

One of the artists making a presentation of the group work

"With over 141,000 women and girls inducing abortions each year, most of them using poisonous substances and crude objects, the need for law reform in this area," he said.

On the training, Ligomeka said it was important for the artists to understand well SRHR issues for them to write and perform plays that can carry right key messages.

The two-day training which covers topics on SRHR, Social and Behavioral Change Communication and Professional Acting being held at Palm Valley Lodge at Bvumbwe in Thyolo has attracted over 20 stage, radio and television actors.

Read the original article on CSJNews.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Centre for Solutions Journalism. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.