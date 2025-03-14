Liberia: Senate Summons Health, Finance Ministers, CSA Over Delayed Disbursements to Health Centers

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has summoned the Ministers of Health and Finance, along with officials from the Civil Service Agency (CSA), to explain the persistent delays in funding and payments to health facilities across the country.

The Senate's decision was reached during its 16th-day sitting on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Lawmakers have mandated that the heads of these institutions, along with their principal deputies, appear before the plenary to provide clarity on the issue.

The summoned officials are expected to appear before the Senate on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

As part of its oversight responsibilities, the Senate has requested the Minister of Health to present a copy of the Ministry's 2024 fiscal year budget and performance report. Additionally, the minister is required to submit a comprehensive list of medical supplies procured and distributed since assuming office.

In a broader push for transparency, the Senate has also demanded that the Minister of Health be accompanied by representatives from key health agencies, including the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and the National Drugs Service (NDS). Their appearance aims to shed light on the ongoing shortages of medical supplies in health facilities despite budgetary allocations for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Senate's action follows concerns raised by Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh, who informed plenary of persistent complaints from health centers nationwide regarding delayed financial and medical support.

It can be recalled that the Senate approved over US$70 million for the health sector in the 2024 national budget. However, reports indicate that disbursement of the funds has been significantly delayed, despite prior allotments.

Also speaking, Grand Kru County Senator Numene Bartekwa expressed concern over the challenges facing his county, particularly with regard to volunteer health workers. He noted that resources were allocated in the 2024 budget to address this issue, but the funds have yet to be made available

The concerns raised by Senators Konneh and Bartekwa were echoed by other senators, who stressed the urgent need to address the lack of essential medical supplies at health facilities across the country.