Kenya: Karua Signals 2027 Presidential Bid, Pledges to Free Kenya

Nairobi — People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua has hinted at a second bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Election, vowing to liberate Kenya from "all oppression."

Karua, who first contested the presidency in 2013, declared on Capital In The Morning show that she's determined to try again, expressing confidence that "I am going to do it again."

In the 2022 polls, Karua was a running mate to Azimio party leader Raila Odinga but their ticket lost to President William Ruto in the closely contested race.

"We need to get this country organized and I feel deep down in me that I have something to offer in relation to that. This nation needs to be returned to order," she said.

Karua has been Kenya's only strong female contender to vie for the presidency in what will present another opportunity for the electorate to either make history by electing her or not.

While making her case, Karua criticized the current administration, accusing it of failing miserably in fulfilling its mandate and emphasizing the urgent need for change.

"People's needs must be prioritized, wasteful spending must be cut and the rule of law must be observed," she stated.

Referencing the President Ruto-led government as "a rogue state" Karua urged Kenyans to unite and push for change ahead of the 2027 General Election.

She emphasized that national unity will be key to achieving better governance and prosperity for Kenya.

Karua who recently rebranded her party from the old Narc Kenya to her new outfit People's Liberation Party underscored the need for change, insisting it's crucial for the nation's progress.

"Moving forward we must move guided by our national values and principles of governance and so as Kenyans let us unite and liberate ourselves," she said.

As political alignments and alliances continue to take shape, Karua will face the challenge of convincing her peers -- including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua -- that she is the right choice to lead as a presidential flag bearer.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i are also among those eyeing a chance to challenge President Ruto.