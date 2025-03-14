Africa: Nairobi to Host East Africa Somali Awards 2025 in April

Nairobi — A celebration of figures credited for Somali excellence will take center stage in Nairobi on April 15 as the city plays host to the East Africa Somali Awards 2025.

The event will honor trailblazers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries within the Somali community who are shaping the future of East Africa.

From business moguls to rising professionals, the event will highlight remarkable strides made by the Somali community in trade, finance, technology, and beyond.

The East Africa Somali Awards seeks to celebrate innovation, resilience, and progress--shedding light on the outstanding contributions of Somali-led enterprises and individuals.

With categories spanning key sectors, the awards will highlight industry leaders, businesses, and changemakers whose efforts continue to transform the region's economic and social landscape.

The event will serve as a beacon of inspiration for the next generation, fostering ambition and excellence within the community.

"When success is recognized, it fuels greater innovation and progress," said the event organizers.

"These awards will showcase role models who have overcome challenges, built thriving enterprises, and contributed to regional development."

The organisers noted Nairobi's unrivaled place as East Africa's economic and diplomatic hub as the perfect backdrop for the celebration.

The city is home to a dynamic and influential Somali community, whose contributions to trade, commerce, and investment have played a pivotal role in the region's growth.

The East Africa Somali Awards invited nomination to the awards through its website ahead of the event.