Kenya: Blow to Mwangaza As High Court Upholds Senate Impeachment

Nairobi Kenya — The High Court has upheld the Senate impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

In his ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye pointed out that Mwangaza's petition challenging the ouster did not meet the required threshold.

"This court finds that the amended petition is without merit and is dismissed. The gazette notice published on August 21, 2024, to remove her from office is affirmed. Constitutional requirements shall take place," Mwamuye stated.

Conservatory orders had been issued in December 18 2024 extending Mwangaza's stay in office for 120 days.

At that time, Justice Mwamuye indicated that Mwangaza had convinced the court that the case would be rendered ineffective if interim orders were not confirmed.

"During this time, the petitioner will continue serving as governor, with the provision that the judgment in this case may be rendered before the 120-day period lapses," Mwamuye ruled.

The Senate had urged the court to lift the orders, arguing that they had far-reaching implications that encroached on its mandate.

Senators also faulted Mwangaza for suing the wrong party, asserting that she should have sued the Senate instead of the Speaker, who has no vote in House matters.

The Meru County Assembly had accused Mwangaza of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and violation of the Constitution.