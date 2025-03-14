Mauritius and the UK to Explore New Avenues for Educational Cooperation

14 March 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius is set to deepen its educational collaboration with the United Kingdom (UK) as part of efforts to enhance curriculum development, assessment frameworks, and human resource training. This was at the core of discussions during a courtesy call of the High Commissioner of the UK to Mauritius, Ms Charlotte Anik Rachel Pierre, on the Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad, yesterday, at the MITD House in Phoenix.

Ms Pierre was accompanied by the Country Director for the Department of Business and Trade, Mrs Deeptee Bungaree Gooheeram.

In a statement following the meeting, Minister Gungapersad expressed appreciation for the support Mauritius is set to receive in the education sector from the UK. He stated that a delegation from Mauritius would travel to Cambridge early next month, with assistance from the UK, to meet officials from Cambridge International Examinations. The objective is to review the curriculum and assessment frameworks for selected subjects in Mauritius and to strengthen the existing collaboration with Cambridge University, he said.

Dr Gungapersad further spoke about the importance of exploring opportunities to visit secondary schools in the UK to observe best practices and to examine human resource development aspects, particularly skill and vocational training.

For her part the British High Commissioner reaffirmed the UK's strong educational ties with Mauritius, emphasising that Mauritian students perform exceptionally well in British tertiary education institutions. She reassured that the UK is committed to deepening this relationship and welcomed Minister Gungapersad's proactive approach to expanding cooperation.

Ms Pierre also expressed enthusiasm about working with the Minister to implement his vision while exploring new avenues for Mauritius and the UK to collaborate, especially in the secondary education sector.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.