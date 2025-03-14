Mauritius and the UK to Explore New Avenues for Educational Cooperation

Mauritius is set to deepen its educational collaboration with the United Kingdom (UK) as part of efforts to enhance curriculum development, assessment frameworks, and human resource training. This was at the core of discussions during a courtesy call of the High Commissioner of the UK to Mauritius, Ms Charlotte Anik Rachel Pierre, on the Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad, yesterday, at the MITD House in Phoenix.

Ms Pierre was accompanied by the Country Director for the Department of Business and Trade, Mrs Deeptee Bungaree Gooheeram.

In a statement following the meeting, Minister Gungapersad expressed appreciation for the support Mauritius is set to receive in the education sector from the UK. He stated that a delegation from Mauritius would travel to Cambridge early next month, with assistance from the UK, to meet officials from Cambridge International Examinations. The objective is to review the curriculum and assessment frameworks for selected subjects in Mauritius and to strengthen the existing collaboration with Cambridge University, he said.

Dr Gungapersad further spoke about the importance of exploring opportunities to visit secondary schools in the UK to observe best practices and to examine human resource development aspects, particularly skill and vocational training.

For her part the British High Commissioner reaffirmed the UK's strong educational ties with Mauritius, emphasising that Mauritian students perform exceptionally well in British tertiary education institutions. She reassured that the UK is committed to deepening this relationship and welcomed Minister Gungapersad's proactive approach to expanding cooperation.

Ms Pierre also expressed enthusiasm about working with the Minister to implement his vision while exploring new avenues for Mauritius and the UK to collaborate, especially in the secondary education sector.