Namibia: N$30 Million Bail Hearing Delayed ... As Fraud Suspect Falls Ill

Walvis Bay — The bail applications of six suspects implicated in a N$30 million fraud case hit a snag on Tuesday after the main suspect, Victoria George (34), fell ill.

The pregnant George was wheeled out of court on a stretcher after suffering a medical emergency shortly before the scheduled bail hearing. This caused a delay in proceedings, which were expected to start at 11h00, pushing them back to the afternoon.

George, who is five months pregnant, is accused alongside Cecilia Nakale (53), a chief administration officer at the fisheries ministry; self-employed Abisai Ilifavali Ndeunjema (34); Elizabeth Kaapanda Shikongo (30), a nurse at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital; Elizabeth Niilonga (54), a warrant officer at the Oluno Correctional Facility, who was arrested at Ondangwa; and Vitalis Iithete (50). The group was making their second appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court.

The six are accused of defrauding 72-year-old businessman Ivo Fernando of N$29.9 million. They allegedly used a fraudulent quota confirmation letter under the Government Employment Redress Programme to carry out their scheme. The alleged crime took place between November 2023 and October 2024, with the accused reportedly offering Fernando a 40 000 metric-tonnes horse mackerel quota in exchange for the payment.

During court proceedings, State prosecutor Maggy Shiyagaya indicated that they were ready to proceed with the bail application. However, defence lawyer Kadhila Amoomo informed the court that they would not be able to proceed with it due to George's hospitalisation.

Amoomo, who represents five of the suspects, then told the court that they intend to proceed with the bail application by way of affidavit. He indicated that Nakale and Iithete have medical conditions, and requested that they receive access to medical care. "Iithete suffers from high blood pressure and epilepsy. Hence, the State should make the necessary arrangements," Amoomo asked the court.

The lawyer requested that a list of all witnesses and persons of interest be made available to avoid any interference with the State, as his clients' financial affairs are being handled by their family members.

Shiyagaya, however, told the court that the application for a list of prospective witnesses would be premature, and would depend on the intention of the accused persons.

Magistrate Donnevan Schuster postponed the case to 7 April for further investigation. The court agreed that the applicants file their founding affidavits by 12 March, with the State to file opposing affidavits by 18 March.

The application to file replying affidavits is scheduled for 20 March, followed by submissions on 24 March.

If the application proceeds via oral evidence, the bail hearing is set to take place from 7-10 April.