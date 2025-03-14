Kenya: Former Nyandarua Governor Convicted in Procurement Fraud Case

Nairobi — The Nyahururu Anti-Corruption Court has convicted former Nyandarua County Governor Daniel Waithaka of procurement irregularities after finding him guilty of willfully failing to comply with laws governing procurement.

The court also convicted former County Executive Committee Member for Water, Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources, Grace Wanjiru Gitonga, in a verdict rendered on Thursday.

Both were found guilty of engaging in a project without prior planning and willfully failing to comply with procurement laws.

The prosecution presented evidence that on April 30, 2014, at the Nyandarua County Government offices, Waithaka and Gitonga, as public officers responsible for managing public resources, failed to comply with the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2006.

The Public Prosecutor futher told the court that the two unlawfully procured the services of M/s TAHAL Consulting Engineers Limited without a procurement plan for the 2013/2014 financial year, violating Section 26(3)(a) of the Act.

Additionally, the court convicted Waithaka separately for abuse of office, determining that on or about April 4, 2014, he improperly used his position to benefit M/s TAHAL Consulting Engineers Limited.

He awarded the company a contract to develop the County Water Master Plan and review the design of the Ol Kalou Town Sewerage System without following the required procurement procedures.

The court has scheduled the case for mention on March 20, 2025, for mitigation and sentencing.

Prosecutors Mercy Gateru, Maryann Mwangi, Alex Akula, and Wesley Nyamache led the case against the accused.