Kenya: Fugitive in British Businessman's Murder Dies By Suicide in Nairobi Hideout

Nairobi — Samuel Musembi Kamitu, the man police had been hunting for weeks in connection with the brutal murder of British businessman Campbell Scott, has taken his own life.

Hiding in a friend's house in Dandora, Nairobi, police said Musembi had told his host he needed a place to rest. When the friend left for work on Tuesday morning, nothing seemed unusual.

But upon returning in the evening, he told police that he found the door locked from the inside. Breaking in, he discovered Musembi unconscious, foam coming from his mouth and blood oozing from his neck.

Musembi was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest he first attempted to poison himself before resorting to stabbing his neck when the poison failed.

Musembi was a key suspect in Scott's murder. He allegedly drove the vehicle that transported the Briton's body from Pipeline, Nairobi, to Makongo Forest in Makueni, where it was found dumped inside a sack filled with pineapples.

Two other suspects, Alex Mutua Kithuka and Albunus Mutinda Nzioki, have already been arrested and are assisting detectives. However, authorities are still searching for Bernard Mbunga Mbusu and Alphonse Munyao Kilewa.

Scott, who had traveled to Kenya for a business conference, was reportedly lured into a fake meeting by his attackers before he disappeared on February 17. His killers are believed to have used his credit cards in Nairobi, Voi, and Mombasa.

One of the fugitives, Mbusu, has a criminal record stretching back to 2018, when he was arrested in a blackmail and extortion scheme.