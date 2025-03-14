Kenya: Calls for Unity and Tolerance Dominate Inaugural Parliamentary Iftar Dinner

Nairobi — The clarion call for unity, political harmony, and religious tolerance took center stage at the inaugural Parliamentary Iftar dinner, hosted by the two Speakers of Parliament on Thursday evening.

Leaders led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, urged Kenyans to emulate the recent camaraderie demonstrated by President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

While speaking on behalf of the Executive arm of government, Cabinet Secretary for Environment Aden Duale underscored the need to embrace the spirit of togetherness and emphasized the need for unity, noting that a cohesive nation stands a better chance of global competitiveness.

"This is a month of peace, unity, prayers, and charity. I urge all leaders, regardless of ethnicity or religious affiliation, to support calls for national cohesion. Kenya is renowned for religious tolerance, and we must continue fostering that spirit," Duale stated.

On his part, Speaker Wetangula defended the political rapprochement between President Ruto and Raila Odinga, arguing that unity is essential for national stability and growth.

Quoting the famous saying that "Rome was not built in a day," Speaker Wetangula emphasized that while the process took time, the Romans were committed to building it.

He asserted that the pact between former political rivals is crucial for the country's stability, harmony, and growth.

"Those bastardizing Mzee Raila Odinga don't know what they are saying, because mzee Raila has realized and said publicly that this country is bigger than anyone of us, at any one time, if you want to lead you must accept to be led at any one time," the Speaker stated.

"Also, those who want to climb up the ladder, can stand at the shoulders of those who support them, and when the time changes. You must also be ready to be step on for others to climb," he added.

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Hassan Ali Joho commended Parliament for institutionalizing the Iftar dinner as part of its annual calendar, emphasizing its significance in promoting inclusivity.

"This initiative by Parliament reflects what true inclusion means. It is heartening to see that the Iftar dinner will now be a regular event, demonstrating respect and recognition of the country's diverse religious fabric," said CS Joho.

Wajir Governor and Council of Governors Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi lauded Speaker Wetangula's leadership, particularly in ensuring the welfare of Muslim MPs and parliamentary staff.

He also applauded the opening of a modern prayer room within Parliament, describing it as a commendable step in accommodating Muslim faithful.

Leader of the Minority Party Junet Mohamed praised the move, noting that it was the first time Parliament had formally recognized Ramadan in this manner.

"I have served in Parliament for quite some time, including in the previous House, but never has such an event been organized to honor the Muslim community. We commend you, Mr. Speaker," said Mohamed.

"This is a commendable initiative that reaffirms that Muslim faithful are an integral part of Parliament."

Mohamed underlined Parliament's rich diversity, incorporating people from various backgrounds, professions, and levels of education.

"We have everyone in Parliament, both educated and uneducated, because there are no academic qualifications required to serve. Members are elected to represent the people, which is why we are referred to as the people's representatives," he stated.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot echoed similar sentiments, hailing the PSC for fostering a culture of inclusivity.

"This event reinforces the unity and inclusion championed by our national leaders. It ensures that our Muslim brothers and sisters feel valued as part of the parliamentary community, particularly during this sacred month," he stated.