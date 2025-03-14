Kenya: Ruto Orders Halt to Demolitions On Public Land Until Those Affected Are Provided With Alternative Housing

Nairobi — President William Ruto has ordered a halt to evictions on public land until affected families are provided with alternative housing.

Speaking during his last tour of Nairobi on Friday, the head of state emphasized the need for lawful and humane approaches to land disputes.

"There are some Kenyans telling me that there are land problems here," he remarked. "I am announcing that the past practices of arbitrary evictions will not continue. Even if a citizen has settled where they are not supposed to be, we must follow the law and ensure they are given an alternative place so that we move forward as one."

This directive comes in the wake of numerous contentious evictions across the country.

In December 2024, residents of Nyama Villa in Kayole faced sudden demolitions that left dozens of families homeless.

The demolitions, executed in the early hours, were the result of a protracted land dispute dating back in 2002 between Muthithi Investments, a real estate firm, and individuals allegedly occupying the land without authorization.

Bulldozers, accompanied by armed police officers, razed homes, catching many residents off-guard and leaving them unable to salvage their belongings.

The Kayole Community Justice Centre condemned the night-time demolitions, emphasizing the need for dignity and proper procedures in such operations.

These incidents have drawn criticism from international human rights organizations, urging the Kenyan government to uphold the rights of indigenous communities and seek sustainable solutions to land disputes.

President Ruto's recent directive aims to address these concerns by ensuring that any necessary evictions are conducted lawfully and that affected families receive appropriate resettlement options, thereby promoting social harmony and adherence to human rights principles.