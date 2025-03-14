Ethiopia: ONLF Condemns Somali Region Officials' Meeting With Poly-GCL As 'Resource Plunder', Warns the Later of 'Repercussions'

Addis Abeba — The Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) has issued a statement strongly condemning the Somali Regional State's Energy and Mining Office for holding a meeting with the Chinese company Poly-GCL, calling it an attempt to "plunder Somali resources" while ignoring the political rights of the Somali people.

The party also warned Poly-GCL of "repercussions", urging the oil and gas exploring company to reconsider their involvement in Ogaden. "If they attempt to extract oil or any other resources from Somali territory without the clear and legitimate consent of the Somali people, they will bear full responsibility for the repercussions," ONLF said in a statement issued today.

The Somali Regional State's Bureau of Mines, Energy, and Petroleum said on Thursday that a meeting between its officials and representatives of GCL was held at the bureau's conference hall. The meeting, led by Bureau Head Mohamed Ali Mohamed and Deputy Head Idman Ugaas, "focused on the opportunities and challenges on the ground and how to strengthen the collaboration between the Bureau and the company", the bureau said, adding that it concluded with a mutual agreement to enhance cooperation. "Such meetings are important for both the bureau and the company," the bureau said.

In its statement, ONLF described the meeting as the Ethiopia's "ongoing efforts to secretly advance oil extraction in Ogaden, while ignoring the unresolved political rights of the Somali people."

In March 2022, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum issued ultimatum with a list of conditions to be met by Poly-GCL related to its activities in the resource rich Ogaden Basin, in Somali regional state. The Ministry warned the company that failure to comply with the ultimatum will result in the "termination of the PPSAs... without a need for further notice."

Seven months later in September, the Ministry terminated its contract with the company citing unmet conditions after the letter of ultimatum. However, the termination was reversed by the federal government two years after in June 2024.

In August 2022, Ethiopia has received the first gas reserves certificate following the completion of a four month study verifying the presence of seven trillion cubic feet (TCF) in the Ogaden Basin.

POLY-GCL has been exploring petroleum & natural gas in the Ogaden basin since 2013. On June 28, 2018 it officially started crude oil production tests in the Hilala oil fields in the presence of then regional officials and representatives of the federal government.

The announcement was hailed as important milestone in the history of the oil & gas development in Ethiopia with Prime Minister Abiy saying that 450 barrels would be produced on a trial basis, a promise that never materialized.

'The Somali question must be resolved first'

ONLF argues that no legitimate discussion on oil extraction can take place until the political rights of the Somali people are recognized.

"For over a century, the Somali people under Ethiopian rule have fought for their right to self-determination," ONLF stated. "The peace agreement between ONLF and Ethiopia was meant to address the root causes of this conflict, but Abiy Ahmed's regime has deliberately undermined it in favor of resource exploitation."

The party insisted Ethiopia's current approach disregards the rightful owners of the land and is a continuation of policies that have historically led to conflict.

Citing past atrocities, ONLF warned against renewed attempts to extract oil from Ogaden, and referenced the 2007 an attack in Obole, where a Chinese company's attempt to drill for oil led to the killing of 74 Chinese and local workers in the oil field. ONLF claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Somali people have already paid a heavy price in defending their land," ONLF said. "Despite this painful history, Abiy's regime and Poly-GCL are once again attempting to plunder Somali resources. This is a direct provocation, and it will not go unchallenged."

'No justice, no oil'

ONLF reaffirmed its position that no oil extraction should take place in Ogaden until the issue of Somali self-determination is resolved.

"Abiy's regime has no legal authority over Somali resources," the statement read. "The so-called Somali representatives under his administration do not represent the Somali people. Any agreements made with foreign corporations are null and void."

The party also addressed the international community and said: "the world must be warned: Somali resources belong to the Somali people, and any attempt to seize them by force will be met with strong resistance."