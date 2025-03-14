Ethiopia: Violent Clashes in Amhara's East, West Gojjam Zones Leave Eight Civilians Dead

Addis Abeba — Residents reported that at least eight people were killed in clashes in the Debre Medhanit area, East Gojjam Zone, and in Quarit district, West Gojjam Zone, both of which are located in the conflict-hit Amhara region.

In an interview with Addis Standard, a resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, stated that at least five people were killed in clashes between government security forces and Fano militants in Debre Medhanit, an area near Mertole Mariam town, Nefsesar Midir district of East Gojjam Zone. According to him, the conflict commenced on Monday, 10 March, 2025, and persisted for three consecutive days until yesterday.

"The fighting was taking place in various directions," the resident stated. He explained that the conflict originated after "Fano militants" seized various institutions in the area, and "the defense forces began action to prevent the removal of these institutions' property."

"The defense forces were apprehensive that Fano could seize and utilize the institutions' property, resulting in a heavy exchange of gunfire," he stated. "Numerous properties belonging to various organizations, including those surrounding the Mertole Mariam area, were looted, with villagers fleeing the surrounding rural areas to the city."

The resident also reported that five people were killed by stray bullets during the fighting in Debre Medhanit, which involved weapons such as DShK, Bren, and sniper rifles.

Additionally, the source revealed that fighting took place in the Tenta and Derji kebeles near Mertole Mariam town. He noted that on Thursday morning, 13 March, 2025, the "defense forces" attempted to reclaim institutions held by "Fano militants," including a school in Derji kebele, leading to further gunfire exchanges.

The resident emphasized that civilians residing in the area are the primary victims of the ongoing conflict between government forces and Fano militants, explaining that conflicts occurring during commutes to work and market visits result in civilian fatalities.

"Because of the fighting, vital services such as education and health, alongside other basic services, were disrupted in the Nefse Sar district," he disclosed. "Of the 35 kebeles in the district, only six are partially functional, while the remaining 29 have experienced a complete cessation of services."

Another resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, also told Addis Standard that two people were killed in a clash between government security forces and Fano militants on Saturday, 08 March, 2025, in Genet Abo kebele, Quarit district, West Gojjam Zone.

He explained that the clashes, which have become more frequent recently, were especially violent.

"On Friday, 07 March, 2025, a high-intensity conflict broke out near the new settlement in Quarit district," he recalled. "These days, hearing gunfire has become an everyday experience. It's frightening to even leave your house, let alone travel from place to place for work."

Tegenu Zerfu (name altered for security reasons), another resident who opted to remain anonymous, reported that three individuals were killed during clashes between government security forces and Fano militants in Genet Abo Kebele, located in the Quarit district.

"Among those killed, two were working on their farmland when they were shot, while a woman was struck by a stray bullet while walking on the road," he stated.

The resident confirmed that Genet Abo Kebele is now entirely under the control of the security forces. He also alleged that several shops and commercial establishments had been looted and vandalized.

"When the army entered Genet Abo, many merchants closed their shops and fled. The soldiers enter shops and take whatever they want," the resident explained. "They confiscate items from clothing stores, set things on fire in the streets, and raid houses to seize what they desire."

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, 12 March, 2025, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) announced that it had conducted operations against "extremists" operating in Mertole Mariam and Quarit, as well as Genet Abo and Shendi Wemberma in West Gojjam Zone. The statement also mentioned that military actions extended to Zebest, Tana Beles, and Chimba Dana Mariam in North Gojjam Zone; Jawi, Nunu, and the Abay basin in Awi Zone; as well as Tach Gayint, Lay Gayint, Michael Debre, and the Belesa border areas in South Gondar Zone.

During these operations, the statement stated, "1,025 extremists were eliminated, 574 were wounded, and 10 Bren guns, 1 sniper rifle, 126 Kalashnikovs, 88 outdated weapons, 9 pistols, 34 bombs, and 34 pieces of military equipment were seized."

The persistent conflict between government security forces and Fano militants in the Amhara region is inflicting substantial harm upon civilians and property.

In West Gojjam Zone, an area frequently experiencing conflict, numerous civilians have perished, especially in recent months. This includes a severe confrontation in Jabi Tehina and Jemaat Enkoma Kebele in February 2025. The engagement, involving heavy weaponry, resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a 14-year-old, and left several others severely injured.

Two months ago, Addis Standard also reported that 11 individuals working on a farming threshing floor in Sheba Kebele, Quarit district, West Gojjam Zone, were killed by what residents described as "government security forces."

In addition, 37 district and kebele officials in Ferese Bet town, Dega Damot district of the West Gojjam Zone were reported killed in December 2024. These officials were among 97 individuals held hostage for two months by "Fano militants."