Addis Abeba- Humanitarian agencies are raising alarm over an escalating malnutrition crisis in Ethiopia, which is severely impacting children and lactating women. A report released this week by the Global Nutrition Cluster (GNC) reveals that acute malnutrition rates in several regions have "surpassed the critical threshold of 15%," signaling an urgent and dire situation.

The GNC, a coalition of 33 NGOs specializing in nutrition, reported that stabilization centers, which provide critical care for children with severe acute malnutrition, recorded the highest mortality rates in Gambella, Benishangul Gumuz, and Southwest Ethiopia regions.

Additionally, regions such as Amhara recorded the highest non-responder rate, reflecting a rising number of children who demonstrate no clinical improvement despite undergoing treatment.

The GNC also disclosed a significant prevalence of edematous malnutrition--a severe condition caused by acute protein deficiency, marked by edema (swelling) in the limbs, face, and abdomen--in Oromia's East and West Hararghe zones.

Despite rising malnutrition cases in Ethiopia, however, GNC has warned that funding shortages are critically hindering humanitarian response efforts.

"The crisis intensified after USAID issued a stop-work order, disrupting critical aid operations," the report stated. "Consequently, most nutrition partners reported that nutrition intervention has ceased in Amhara, Oromia, Tigray, Afar, and Somali regions."

The GNC estimated that over $107.8 million is urgently needed to save the lives of one million acutely malnourished children under five, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women, in the most affected regions in 2025.

The Ethiopian Nutrition Cluster (ENC) published a separate report last week, using data from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) that documented a sharp rise in malnutrition cases across Ethiopia. The report revealed that stabilization centers in the Gambella region registered the highest mortality rate, at 4%, due to acute malnutrition.

Additionally, the ENC identified 603 districts nationwide as malnutrition hotspots. Of these, 214 districts fell under Priority 1 (very severe concern), 309 under Priority 2 (severe concern), and 80 under Priority 3 (moderate concern).

Funded by UKAID, a recent assessment conducted to evaluate acute malnutrition and childhood morbidity among children aged 6-59 months in the Hambela Wamena district of the Hambela Wamena district of the West Guji Zone, Oromia region, also revealed an alarming trend. The assessment reported that between January and September 2024, health facilities in the West Guji Zone reported a total of 22,231 cases of severe acute malnutrition, averaging 2,480 cases per month. This, according to the assessment, is an unusually high figure given historical trends in the zone.

Furthermore, the assessment highlights that in the Hambela Wamena district, severe acute malnutrition cases averaged 286 per month between January and September 2024, with the highest incidence recorded in September at 542 cases.

Last month, Addis Standard reported that over 250,000 children in drought-affected areas of Ethiopia's Amhara region are facing emergency-level food shortages, with 92% showing signs of moderate malnutrition.

According to a report by the Amhara Public Health Institute, 43 districts in the region have been affected by the drought. Among the most severely affected are over 10,000 residents of the Bugna district, located in the North Wollo Zone, including children under the age of five.