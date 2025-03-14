Somalia: Somali President Awards Cash Prizes At Annual Holy Quran Competition

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud presided over the closing ceremony of the annual Holy Quran Competition, held during Ramadan, where winners were awarded cash prizes for their recitation and memorization skills. The event highlighted Somalia's commitment to its religious and cultural values.

In his speech, President Mohamud stressed that the competition reflects both the Somali people's and the government's dedication to Islam and the promotion of religious education.

"This competition demonstrates the Somali people's and government's commitment to their faith and their efforts to study and practice Islam," he said, reaffirming the government's stance on protecting religion and enforcing Islamic law.

The top prize of $20,000 went to Abdirahman Abdullahi Osman for securing first place. Other winners included:

Zakariye Abdullahi Hassan Rooble - $15,000

Osman Abdullahi Osman - $10,000

Aaisha Aden Mohamed - $7,000

Abdirahman Ali Hussein - $5,000

Osama Yusuf Farhan - $3,000

Ibrahim Abdirahman Ibrahim - $2,000

President Mohamud also praised the parents, teachers, and mentors of the participants, offering prayers for their success. "May God bless their understanding and make them individuals who serve their country and religion," he said.

The competition, which gathers Quran reciters from across the country, promotes unity and spiritual growth among Somalis while highlighting the government's support for religious education.

As Somalia continues its rebuilding efforts, the event serves as a reminder of the nation's cultural heritage and its commitment to upholding Islamic values.