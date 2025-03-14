Kenya: CS Barasa Flags Off ARV Consignment, Assures of Uninterrupted HIV Care

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has reaffirmed Kenya's dedication to providing uninterrupted care for individuals living with HIV, despite recent challenges stemming from a freeze in foreign aid from the United States.

During a ceremony at the Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) in Nairobi, CS Barasa flagged off a substantial consignment of HIV-related medical supplies, underscoring the government's commitment to sustaining HIV treatment and prevention services nationwide.

Barasa emphasized that the country currently possesses ample stocks of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and HIV testing kits, ensuring continuous treatment for those affected.

She highlighted that specific supplies, including Tenofovir/Lamivudine/Dolutegravir (TLD), pediatric ARVs, Nevirapine suspension, and various HIV testing commodities, are sufficient to last for nearly two years.

"Our priority is, and always will be, to ensure that patients receive quality care, with adequate and readily available commodities," she stated.

The country has over 2 million packs of TLD, the main ART regimen, covering approximately 4.7 months of stock.

An additional 4.8 million packs are expected by June 2025, extending the stock to more than 11 months by midyear.

More than 326,000 packs of Abacavir/Lamivudine (120/60mg) dispersible tablets are available for pediatric treatment, sufficient for 7.4 months.

Plans are underway to introduce a fixed-dose pediatric combination from August, with an 18-month stock already on order.

For infant prophylaxis to eliminate vertical transmission of HIV, 510,000 bottles of Nevirapine suspension are currently available, covering 8.4 months of stock.

The country also maintains a robust supply of HIV testing kits, including 8.3 million Trinscreen tests, which equate to a 10-month stock, and 1.48 million HIV/Syphilis duo tests, covering 14.5 months.

To support uninterrupted service delivery, the Ministry of Health is expediting the delivery of over 52,000 Early Infant Diagnosis (EID) tests by April 2025.

Viral load testing remains a priority, with 446,436 tests available, a 3.5-month stock, and additional supplies expected by April 2025.

In terms of preventive measures, the government has secured over 1.6 million male condoms, with a recent distribution of 9 million pieces to health facilities.

To further bolster HIV prevention efforts, the ministry is expediting the delivery of an additional 28 million condoms, with another 93 million under procurement at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

The country is home to approximately 1.4 million people living with HIV, has made significant strides toward the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, achieving 98-98-94, reflecting strong diagnosis, treatment coverage, and viral suppression rates.

The flagged-off consignment from MEDS, operating as an agent of KEMSA, aims to ensure that all health facilities across the country are adequately stocked with essential HIV health products.