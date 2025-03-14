Nigeria: PANDEF Accuses Wike of Blocking Peace Efforts in Rivers Crisis

The apex socio-political body of the South-South geopolitical zone, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has raised the alarm that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Nyesom Wike, is using all available means to block peace efforts to address the crisis rocking Rivers State.

PANDEF has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and ensure Wike comes to the negotiation table before the situation in Rivers State spirals further out of control.

Addressing journalists on Friday in Abuja, the chairman of PANDEF's Peace and Reconciliation Committee and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, said that all efforts to engage the former Rivers State governor with its Peace and Reconciliation Committee, despite President Bola Tinubu's appeal for dialogue to restore stability in Rivers State, have proved abortive.

Flanked at the briefing by PANDEF National Chairman Ambassador Godknows Igali, Obong Attah lamented that Wike's unwillingness to meet with the committee is obstructing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the state.

Attah detailed how PANDEF, a respected regional body established in 2016 to champion the interests of the Niger Delta, had taken proactive steps to mediate in the political crisis in Rivers State.

He said, "Following a Special General Assembly in Port Harcourt in October 2024, the group set up a seven-member High-Level Peace and Reconciliation Committee.

Notably, the committee excluded any representatives from Rivers State to ensure neutrality.

"In a determination to prevent a full-blown crisis from developing, we constituted a team of eminent elders from across the South-South region," Attah said.

"However, despite repeated attempts, we have been unable to secure a meeting with Chief Nyesom Wike, who has continued to rebuff our peace efforts."

Attah, who noted that a PANDEF delegation met with President Tinubu on March 11, 2025, to seek his intervention, said that the delegation made it clear that the success of any peace process hinged on Wike's willingness to come to the table.

He said, "We informed Mr President of the difficulties we have faced in securing the cooperation of his cabinet minister.

"It is deeply troubling that Chief Wike has dismissed PANDEF as 'the worst organisation for anyone to rely on' in a recent media chat, yet the President did not treat us with such disregard when he received us."

Attah stressed that dialogue requires mutual engagement and cannot be forced upon one party alone.

"It is not possible to clap with one hand. Negotiation can only take place if both parties in dispute agree to be accessible and available."

"Given Wike's continued rebuff, PANDEF is now considering withdrawing entirely from mediation efforts. If this impasse persists, we will have no choice but to disband the Peace and Reconciliation Committee and step back from any further attempts to resolve this crisis," Attah warned. "However, our fear is that this could have catastrophic consequences."

Details later...