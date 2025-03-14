Uganda: Breaking - Nalukoola's 17,764 Votes Secure Him Victory

Kawempe North Results as declared by the EC returning officer

Luyimbazi Elias Nalukoola NUP - 17,764 votes

Faridah Nambi Kigongo NRM - 8,593

Hanifah Mugerwa Karadi IND - 381

Muhammad Luwemba Lusswa IND - 240

Sadat Mukiibi FDC- 239

Muhamood Mutazindwa IND - 186

Henry Mubiru Kasacca DP - 100

Ismail Musiitwa PPP - 39

Moses Nsereko IND - 32

Edward Stanley Engena-Maitum IND - 22

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola has been declared winner of the Kawempe Division North constituency byelection by the Uganda Electoral Commission returning officer Henry Makabayi.

National Unity Party's Nalukoola got 17,764 votes against nearest contender Faridah Nambi Kigongo, who got 8,593 votes in the hotly contested seat in the city Kampala. Nalukoola replaces Muhammad Ssegirinya who died on Thursday, 09 January 2025 in Lubaga hospital after battling a long illness.

Nalukoola immediately released a statement. "To all change-seeking Ugandans, Ours is not an ordinary victory. It's a testament to what people power means. Thank you for standing bravely against brutality, abductions, and the like. Congratulations to all of us," he said on X.

NUP Secretary General David Rubongoya remarked, "The Kawempe North by-election has been bittersweet. This victory is for the people of Uganda and Kawempe, despite it being one of the most violent elections in our history."

