Africa: Central African Republic Announced a New-Look Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Central African Republic announced a new-look squad of 25 for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month, as they take on Madagascar and Mali.

Both Group I matches are home games for the Central African Republic but the lack of situatable stadia in the country means they will be hosted at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco on March 19 and March 24 respectively.

Coach Eloge Enza-Yamissi has culled five players who were in the starting line-up for their last match against Gabon in November at the end of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, but has star midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia back after he missed the 1-0 loss to Gabon.

Goduine Koyalipou returns after missing the two matches in November while Donald Benamna, Calvin Bombo, Samuel Nlend, Wesley Ngakoutou, Gabriel Oualengbe and Jacob Youmbi are all also recalled.

Out go starters Ghislain Baboula, Karl Namnganda, Isaac Ngoma, Isaac Solet, Bertillo Yangana-Ba-Komi and Amos Youga.

The Central African Republic have four points from four games in their 2026 Word Cup qualifying campaign and are five points off top place in their group.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mauril Abimala (Olympique Real Bangui), Geoffrey Lembet (Stade Rennes, France), Dominique Youfeigane (Lorient, France)

Defenders: Chérubin Basse (Red Star Bangui), Hugo Gambor (KAA Gent, Belgium), Peter Guinari (Krumovgrad, Belarus), Kenny Kima Beyissa (Excelsior Virton, Belgium), Sacha M'baka (Stade Brest, France), Benjamin Namngbena (Red Star Bangui), Stéphane Nbobe (AS Othoho, Congo), Cédric Yambéré (Girondins Bordeaux), Wesley Ngakoutou (GOAL, France)

Midfielders: Noah Ato Zandanga (Sion, Switzerland), Calvin Bombo (OCPAM 08, France), Geoffrey Kondogbia (Olympique de Marseille, France), Gabriel Oualengbe (Toulon, France), Arnold Yangana Bakomi (Red Star Bangui), Jacob Youmbi (Botafogo Douala, Cameroon)

Forwards: Donald Benamna (Texoma, USA), Moustapha Djimet (Dinamo Minsk, Belarus), Enzo Grothe (Caen, France), Goduine Koyalipou (Racing Lens, France), Louis Mafouta (Amiens, France), Samuel Nlend (unattached), Axel Urie (Al Kharaitiyat, Qatar).