Africa: Aliou Cissé Confident of Breaking Libya's 12-Year Qualification Drought

Senegalese coach Aliou Cissé has vowed to end Libya's 12-year absence from major international tournaments, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the Mediterranean Knights back to the big stage.

Speaking at his official unveiling in Tripoli, Cissé highlighted his determination to transform Libya into a competitive force in African football.

The former Senegal coach, who led his country to TotalEnergies CAF AFCON glory in 2022 and a World Cup knockout stage appearance, believes his experience can bring success to a Libyan side that has long struggled to qualify for major competitions.

"I am honoured to be here in Libya and excited about this challenge. The Libyan national team has talented players, and with the right approach, we can build a team capable of competing at the highest level," Cissé said.

A Mission to Restore Libya's International Presence

Libya has not featured in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) since 2012 and has never qualified for a FIFA World Cup.

Cissé is determined to change that, emphasizing that his appointment is about long-term development rather than short-term results.

"Through cooperation and hard work, we can elevate the national team to new levels of professionalism," he said.

"The Libyan league has great players, and we will also look for international professionals to strengthen the squad."

Cissé's appointment is seen as a strategic move by the Libyan Football Federation (LFF), given his impressive track record with Senegal.

As a player, he captained Senegal to the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals, and as a coach, he masterminded their AFCON triumph in 2022, securing their first-ever continental title.

Key World Cup Qualifiers on the Horizon

Cissé's tenure begins with two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Libya, currently second in Group D with seven points--one behind leaders Cameroon--will face Angola on March 20 in Benghazi before traveling to Yaoundé to take on the Indomitable Lions on March 25.

Victory in these matches would put Libya in a strong position to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in its history.

"The support of the Libyan media and fans will be crucial. If we work together, we can achieve something special," Cissé added.

Libya's last major international success came in 2014 when they won the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), a tournament for home-based players.

Cissé will look to build on that success, blending domestic talent with experienced professionals playing abroad.

A New Era for Libyan Football

Cissé's arrival has sparked optimism in Libya, with fans hopeful that his leadership can revitalize the team.

His disciplined, tactical approach helped Senegal become one of Africa's strongest teams, and Libya hopes to benefit from the same philosophy.

With his reputation for instilling belief in his squads, the former Senegal captain is now tasked with writing a new chapter in Libyan football.

The journey starts with the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, and all eyes will be on whether Cissé can break Libya's qualification jinx.