South Africa: Police Rescue Kidnapped Pakistani Businessman

14 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police rescued a 55-year-old Pakistani businessman and arrested four kidnappers in different locations in Gauteng on Thursday, following an intelligence-led operation.

"According to a preliminary report, the victim was kidnapped in Graaff-Reinet, in the Eastern Cape, earlier last month, by an unknown group of individuals who introduced themselves to the victim as immigration officials," the South African Police Service 9SAPS) said in a statement.

"The victim allegedly accompanied these individuals to the nearest police station, but never returned home," the police said.

The victim's family reported the kidnapping to the police after the kidnappers had allegedly demanded a ransom for the release of the victim.

A multi-disciplinary team comprising members from National Crime Intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in the Eastern Cape (DPCI - HAWKS), DPCI Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), Soweto Flying Squad and private security arrested two South Africans and two Pakistani nationals.

One kidnapper was arrested in Killarney and an unlicensed firearm was seized during the arrest.

The team also seized a vehicle during the operation.

The suspect led the team to the location of the victim in Evaton where two more kidnappers were arrested.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of a fourth kidnapper in Benoni. A vehicle which is believed to have been used in the commission of the crime was also seized.

The four suspects are expected to appear before a magistrate's court soon, while further investigations continue.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.