South Africa: Two Arrested for Murder, Attempted Murder and Possession of Drugs

The police's Anti-Gang Unit have arrested two people in two separate incidents of murder, attempted murder and possession of drugs in Nigel and Naturena in Gauteng.

In the early hours of Wednesday, members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) acted on intelligence regarding a wanted suspect linked to a murder and attempted murder case in Nigel.

Upon arriving at an identified place in Nigel, a 25-year-old man was found and identified as the wanted suspect.

In a separate incident on the evening of Tuesday, members received information regarding another wanted suspect connected to a murder case reported at SAPS Langlaagte.

"Initial leads directed the team to Westbury, however, the suspect was not located at that address and the team was further led to a residence in Naturena," the police said in a statement.

While there, they encountered a 26-year-old female who identified herself as the wanted suspect's girlfriend.

During their inquiry about the suspect's whereabouts, the members were informed that he had been arrested the previous day on unrelated charges.

Upon requesting permission to search her, the female voluntarily disclosed that her bag contained illegal substances.

A subsequent search revealed over 300 mandrax tablets, ziplock bags containing crystal meth, with an estimated street value of R15 050 and cash. The female suspect was arrested for possession of drugs.