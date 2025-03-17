Sudan: Renewed Violence and Mass Displacement Across Sudan

Khartoum / El Fula / Kandebi / El Geneina / Nyala — The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is rapidly worsening, triggering a humanitarian disaster. Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, seeking refuge in overcrowded camps across Sudan's neighbouring regions. Areas like West Darfur and southern Khartoum have become hotspots for violence and displacement, with the local population struggling to survive amid a collapsing infrastructure and healthcare system.

Over the weekend, as fighting intensified, thousands of civilians left Khartoum, heading to already overcrowded camps in places like El Geneina, Nyala in South Darfur, and El Fula in West Kordofan.

The massive influx of people is putting immense pressure on already vulnerable communities in Darfur and Kordofan, where food, shelter, and medical aid are in short supply.

Violence surged over the weekend in West Darfur, with gunmen killing three people and another two killed by an RSF member. Tensions are now running high, with locals urgently calling for the arrest of the RSF attacker. The deaths are just the latest in a string of deadly incidents, leaving residents living in fear for their safety.

In South Khartoum, the healthcare situation has worsened dramatically. Since Saturday, seven pregnant women have died in the Belt area due to the collapse of medical services. Clinics have been looted, and hospitals like the Bashair Teaching Hospital are struggling to operate, with no supplies or power.

Fuel shortages have left facilities unable to provide life-saving services like dialysis, and the cost of treatment has soared to more than SDG 40,000 per session, making it unaffordable for most families.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The growing insecurity in South Khartoum has also led to a disturbing rise in the disappearance of young girls. At least 11 girls under the age of 18 have gone missing in the Belt area since May 2023, including 17-year-old Manal Abdallah, who disappeared in February.

Activists say these abductions are a direct result of the worsening security situation, with both RSF and SAF-aligned militias fuelling the lawlessness.

Despite these challenges, *Takaful community kitchens in South Khartoum's Belt area have resumed meal distributions after a month-long closure due to insecurity and food shortages. The reopening of the kitchens is a small victory for local communities, but the hunger crisis is far from over.

As violence and displacement continue to spiral across Sudan, people in places like El Geneina and South Khartoum are calling for immediate humanitarian assistance. With infrastructure destroyed and resources running out, the need for aid has never been more urgent. The international community must act now to prevent this crisis from worsening further.

*Takaful is a community-based system of mutual aid in which members contribute to a common fund to support those in need, particularly during times of crisis or hardship. In Sudan, Takaful community kitchens provide meals to displaced and vulnerable families.