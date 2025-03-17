Zimbabwe: Marvellous Nakamba Ruled Out of Warriors World Cup Qualifiers, Replaced By Ngezi Platinum's Hachiro

After a fine performance Friday against Scottland, Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder Richard Hachiro has been called up in the Warriors squad to play the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

He replaces injured captain Marvellous Nakamba.

Hachiro is no stranger in the Warriors team as he received more than three call ups last year.

Zimbabwe is set to host Benin on Thursday at Moses Mabhidha Stadium in Durban, South Africa before travelling to Nigeria for a clash against the Super Eagles five days later.

According to ZIFA, the Warriors captain suffered a recurrence of his calf injury over the weekend and is ruled out for the coming two fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Warriors left the country Sunday afternoon for South Africa ahead of their match against Benin.

The team is expected to conduct its first training Monday morning although it will have locally-based players only.

Foreign players are expected to join camp starting Monday afternoon and the coach is expected to conduct his first training with a full squad Tuesday morning.

Zimbabwe is currently bottom of Group C with two points and Michael Nees will be hoping to give the side its first win in the campaign.

The Warriors started with two draws against Rwanda and Nigeria before losing to Lesotho and South Africa.

Group C World Cup Qualifiers Standings

1. Rwanda = 7points

2. South Africa = 7 points

3. Benin = 7 points

4. Lesotho = 5 points

5. Nigeria = 3 points

6. Zimbabwe = 2 points