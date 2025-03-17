Zimbabwe: Musician Nyasha David Loses Laptop With Unreleased Music in Burglary

Thieves broke into the home of musician Nyasha David, stealing a laptop with unreleased music along with other valuable items.

The Ta Ta Ta hit-maker said the break-in happened Saturday, while he was away performing at a concert.

The artist posted on all his social media platforms pleading with the thieves to return his laptop and hard drives, offering a cash reward.

"Thieves broke into my house while I was at a show and stole the following. Please direct message me or contact Martin : 0773395000 if they try to sell these things to you...

"HP Probook G7, Soundcore Rav Neo Speaker, Playstation 4 with 4 Controllers and four games (Tekken 7, FC25, Mortal Kombat 11, God of War), Timberland 79 Boots, black power bank, iPad 5th Gen White locked with Nyasha David I cloud, ⁠iPad 2nd Gen Locked with Nyasha David iCloud and two Toshiba 500GB hard drives.

"To the person who stole my stuff, I will pay if you return my laptop and hard drives. The laptop has all my unreleased music," he said.

Meanwhile, the artist released a hit song last month currently holding the second spot on YouTube trending with close to two million views.