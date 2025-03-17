Zimbabwe: Musician Nyasha David Loses Laptop With Unreleased Music in Burglary

16 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Thieves broke into the home of musician Nyasha David, stealing a laptop with unreleased music along with other valuable items.

The Ta Ta Ta hit-maker said the break-in happened Saturday, while he was away performing at a concert.

The artist posted on all his social media platforms pleading with the thieves to return his laptop and hard drives, offering a cash reward.

"Thieves broke into my house while I was at a show and stole the following. Please direct message me or contact Martin : 0773395000 if they try to sell these things to you...

"HP Probook G7, Soundcore Rav Neo Speaker, Playstation 4 with 4 Controllers and four games (Tekken 7, FC25, Mortal Kombat 11, God of War), Timberland 79 Boots, black power bank, iPad 5th Gen White locked with Nyasha David I cloud, ⁠iPad 2nd Gen Locked with Nyasha David iCloud and two Toshiba 500GB hard drives.

"To the person who stole my stuff, I will pay if you return my laptop and hard drives. The laptop has all my unreleased music," he said.

Meanwhile, the artist released a hit song last month currently holding the second spot on YouTube trending with close to two million views.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.