Kenya: UDA's Emase Castigates Ruto-Raila Pact After Losing Post in House Budget Committee

Busia — Teso South MP Mary Emase has broken ranks with her counterparts in the ruling United Democratic Movement after declaring that the broad-based government arrangement is merely designed to share power with opposition leaders who are seeking top positions in government.

Her sentiments come after she became a casualty of the March 7 arrangement, which saw her lose her position as Vice-Chair of the Budget Committee.

"We must stop this politics of deceit where opposition are now enjoying more than those who championed for Kenya Kwanza agenda. Which manifesto are they implementing if its not the greedy for power," said the MP Teso South.

Emase has attributed the turmoil in government to the introduction of opposition leaders with a history of causing political chaos, destabilizing government operations, and derailing development in an attempt to settle their political scores.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been forced to defend his decision to sign a cooperation pact with President Ruto after critics accused him of betraying his supporters.

Raila, however, clarified that he did not initiate talks with Ruto; rather, the Head of State approached him.

"I have not gone to Ruto; William came to me. My stance has not changed. Since I was born, I have been fighting for the rights of all Kenyans."

"Elections will come in 2027, and the people will make their decision. But until then, we do not want our people to continue suffering," he said.

The veteran opposition leader insisted that his agreement with Ruto is just one of the ways to hold the government accountable and push for solutions to the country's ongoing challenges.

He has maintained that his involvement is purely issue-based, dismissing speculation that he is aligning himself with the government for political advantage.

"The other year, we were in the streets fighting for Kenyans, saying that the cost of living had risen, demanding that the IEBC server be opened, and highlighting issues of corruption and tribalism. Didn't we say all these things, even forming the NADCO report committee to address them?" Raila said.