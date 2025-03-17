Kenya: Prime Cabinet Secretary Position Solidified By ANC-UDA Merger, Mudavadi Asserts

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has reassured his supporters that his position remains secure, days after the Registrar of Political Parties gazetted the dissolution of his Amani National Congress.

In a statement released by his office, Mudavadi emphasized that the PCS position was established in line with the pre-2022 General Election agreement signed by Kenya Kwanza coalition affiliate parties.

"The merger of ANC with UDA has solidified the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, ensuring that all terms of the pre-2022 General Election agreement remain valid and binding until 2027," the statement read.

Amani National Congress announced in November 2024 that its party organs had resolved to merge with the ruling United Democratic Alliance.

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary reiterated that Kenya Kwanza leaders remain committed to the coalition's original mandate, despite the recent signing of a cooperation agreement between UDA and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The signing of a political memorandum of understanding between President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga has sparked speculation regarding Mudavadi's PCS position, as a major reshuffle is expected within the government.

Speaking on Saturday at the funeral of retired pilot Colonel James Nguyo Gitahi in Maanzoni, Machakos County, Raila criticized those opposing his collaboration with President Ruto under the broad-based government.

The veteran opposition politician, however, clarified that he did not initiate talks with Ruto; rather, the Head of State approached him.

"I have not gone to Ruto; William came to me. My stance has not changed. Since I was born, I have been fighting for the rights of all Kenyans."

"Elections will come in 2027, and the people will make their decision. But until then, we do not want our people to continue suffering," he said.

Raila insisted that his agreement with Ruto is just one of the ways to hold the government accountable and push for solutions to the country's ongoing challenges.

"The other year, we were in the streets fighting for Kenyans, saying that the cost of living had risen, demanding that the IEBC server be opened, and highlighting issues of corruption and tribalism. Didn't we say all these things, even forming the NADCO report committee to address them?" Raila said.

The joint framework commits both parties to the full implementation of the National Dialogue Committee report.

Fighting corruption, creating employment opportunities for the youth, addressing conflicts of interest, auditing the national debt, and ensuring compensation for victims of protests are among the key issues they have pledged to tackle together.