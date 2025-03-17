Rwanda's Kagame Acknowledges President João Lourenço's Commitment to Peace in DRC

Luanda — Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Saturday congratulated Angolan Head of State João Lourenço for his good performance and commitment to peace in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Rwandan president expressed this during an audience he granted to the Angolan ambassador to Rwanda, Filomeno Barber Leiro Octávio, who finished his mission at that country, according to a press release sent to ANGOP by the Angolan diplomatic mission in that state.

According to the release, Paul Kagame asked the Angolan diplomat to convey to President João Lourenço his and his government's full willingness to work and cooperate with all means at their disposal in the efforts to achieve peace in the region.

At the bilateral level, the Rwandan Head of State acknowledged the excellent political-diplomatic relations and cooperation between Rwanda and Angola.

Paul Kagame congratulated the Angolan diplomat and his team for the good results achieved during the mission in Rwanda and praised the excellent relations between the two countries.

The Rwandan leader also expressed his government's willingness to continue supporting Angolan diplomats in their missions.

Rwanda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in charge of the East African Community, James Kabarebe, gave an assessment of the current situation of political-diplomatic relations and bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Angola, highlighting the first meeting of the Bilateral Joint Commission in 2022.

The diplomat recalled that at that time nine cooperation agreements had been signed and were being implemented in the areas of health, justice and human rights, mineral resources, oil and gas, agriculture and livestock, finance and public administration.

James Kabarebe also referred to the prospects for bilateral relations, with a view to holding the second meeting of the Joint Bilateral Commission this year, during which it is expected that twelve more agreements will be signed and negotiated.

The outgoing head of Angola's diplomatic mission in Rwanda, Eduardo Filomeno Barber Octávio, who served for seven years, thanked the Rwandan government, especially President Paul Kagame, for the facilities and support provided to Angolan diplomats so that they could carry out their duties well. ART/MRA/AMP