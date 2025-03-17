Angola: President João Lourenço Calls for Ceasefire in DRC

15 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço, in his capacity as mediator, appealed Saturday in Luanda to the conflicting parties in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to cease hostilities as of midnight Sunday, March 16.

According to a statement from the president's press office, the measure is part of the ongoing efforts of the Angolan mediation to contribute to the urgent solution to the prevailing conflict in the east of the DRC.

João Lourenço, who is also President of the African Union (AU), proposes that the ceasefire include all possible hostile actions against the civilian population and the conquest of new positions in the conflict zone.

These and other initiatives should lead to the creation of a climate favorable to the start of peace talks between the DRC and the M23, which will begin in Luanda on the 18th of this month.

ART/MRA/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.