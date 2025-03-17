Angola: President João Lourenço Calls for Ceasefire in DRC

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço, in his capacity as mediator, appealed Saturday in Luanda to the conflicting parties in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to cease hostilities as of midnight Sunday, March 16.

According to a statement from the president's press office, the measure is part of the ongoing efforts of the Angolan mediation to contribute to the urgent solution to the prevailing conflict in the east of the DRC.

João Lourenço, who is also President of the African Union (AU), proposes that the ceasefire include all possible hostile actions against the civilian population and the conquest of new positions in the conflict zone.

These and other initiatives should lead to the creation of a climate favorable to the start of peace talks between the DRC and the M23, which will begin in Luanda on the 18th of this month.

