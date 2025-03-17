Somalia President Fires His Advisor for Federal States' Affairs

Mogadishu, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia has dismissed his Presidential Advisor for Intergovernmental Affairs, Mohamed Hassan Ibrahim (Qoone), from his position.

The President expressed his expectation that those appointed to high-level national positions would contribute positively to the country's development and unity.

In a statement issued by the state house, Mohamud emphasized that officials should carry out their duties with efficiency, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility.

President Mohamud extended his gratitude to Mr. Mohamed Hassan Ibrahim (Qoone) for his service to the nation and wished him well for the future.

The move marks the latest in a series of administrative changes as President Mohamud continues to shape his leadership team.