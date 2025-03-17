Somalia: U.S. Embassy in Somalia Denies False Claims of Diplomatic Withdrawal From Mogadishu

The U.S. Embassy in Somalia has strongly denied recent reports circulated by Puntland's Minister of Information, Mohamud Aydiid Dirir, which falsely claimed that the United States had withdrawn its key diplomats from Mogadishu due to security concerns related to Al-Shabaab.

The embassy issued an official statement to correct the misinformation and reaffirm its continued presence in the capital.

Minister Dirir's statements, which were widely disseminated through media outlets, suggested that the U.S. had decided to pull its diplomats out of Somalia due to the escalating security situation caused by the Al-Shabaab extremist group.

He claimed that the move was a result of the perceived threat posed by the terrorist group, which has been known to carry out attacks across the country, including in the capital, Mogadishu.

However, in response to these claims, the U.S. Embassy in Somalia clarified that the reports were entirely false and without merit.

The embassy emphasized that it had not withdrawn any of its key diplomats from Mogadishu and that the U.S. government remains committed to its diplomatic mission in Somalia.

The embassy further noted that it continues to work closely with the Somali government and its international partners to support efforts toward peace, stability, and development in the region.

The embassy's statement included a direct rejection of the inaccurate reports and provided a detailed explanation of the situation.

It also included an image of Minister Dirir alongside the statement to highlight the discrepancy between the claims and the reality of the diplomatic situation.

In its official response, the U.S. Embassy reaffirmed its dedication to Somalia, despite the security challenges posed by groups like Al-Shabaab.

The embassy stressed that the safety and security of its diplomatic staff are of paramount importance, but that the United States is steadfast in its commitment to supporting Somalia's peace and stability, particularly through its diplomatic channels.

The embassy's swift action to address the false reports underscores its commitment to transparency and accurate communication.

The United States continues to engage with Somalia at various levels, providing crucial support for the country's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, enhance security, and promote economic growth.

In conclusion, while the security situation in Somalia remains challenging, particularly in regions affected by militant activity, the U.S. Embassy's stance is clear: the country's diplomatic mission in Somalia remains unwavering, and no decision has been made to withdraw U.S. diplomats from Mogadishu.

The embassy remains focused on fostering strong ties with the Somali government and working towards a more peaceful and prosperous future for the nation.