Uganda: Abandoned Explosive Device Kills Lamwo Woman Out Farming

The victim, identified as Esther Ayao, was tending to her crops in Nimu Village, Pawo West Parish, Lukungu Sub-County, when the device, suspected to have been left behind during the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency, exploded, killing her instantly.

A 47-year-old woman in Lamwo District died after an unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonated while she was working in her garden.

The victim, identified as Esther Ayao, was tending to her crops in Nimu Village, Pawo West Parish, Lukungu Sub-County, when the device, suspected to have been left behind during the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency, exploded, killing her instantly.

The UPDF 5th Division Commander, Major General Keith Katungi, confirmed the incident and urged the community to remain vigilant while farming.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased. We also urge the public to exercise caution and immediately alert authorities if they come across any objects that may be explosive," said Maj. Gen. Katungi.

Captain Edrin Mawanda, the Public Information Officer of the 5th Division, reaffirmed the army's commitment to ensuring public safety.

He said the body of the deceased had been taken to Lamwo Health Centre for a postmortem before being handed over to the family for burial.

This latest incident adds to a growing number of UXO-related deaths across northern Uganda, where remnants of past conflicts continue to pose a danger in rural areas.

In November 2023, a teenage boy in Agago District was killed after picking up a metallic object while grazing animals, unaware it was an explosive.

Similarly, in March 2024, two children in Pader District sustained severe injuries when a UXO exploded as they played near their home.

In June 2024, a farmer in Amuru District lost his leg after striking an old landmine with his hoe, prompting renewed calls for a UXO clearance campaign. However, funding for demining operations has remained limited.

Despite efforts by the Uganda People's Defence Forces and humanitarian organizations to clear explosive remnants of war, local leaders say many areas in the Acholi and Lango sub-regions remain hazardous.