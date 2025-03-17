Somalia: Kenyan Police Officer Killed, Another Injured in Clash With Somalia's NISA Forces

16 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mandera, Kenya — A Kenyan police officer was killed and another wounded in a clash with Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) along the border on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred when a group of NISA officers ambushed five Kenyan officers stationed at the border.

According to a police report seen by The Standard, one officer was fatally shot in the stomach, while another was injured in the left arm during the attack.

The report also stated that firearms belonging to the slain officer and a national police reservist are missing, and are believed to be in the possession of Somalia's forces.

The injured officer was transported to Mandera Referral Hospital for treatment.

Dennis Omari, a police constable was killed while Wright Mokua sustained gunshot injuries.

