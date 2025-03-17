South Africa: Simelane Commits to Support Free State in Delivering Housing Units

Human Settlements Minister, Thembi Simelane, has pledged to support the Free State Province in its efforts to meet the 2024-2029 target to deliver housing units to qualifying beneficiaries.

Simelane made the commitment during an oversight visit to the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality on Friday, as part of a nationwide assessment of municipal and provincial performance in human settlements programmes.

The visit aimed to address ongoing service delivery blockages within the province.

The visit also formed part of a country-wide municipal and provincial assessment of human settlements programme performance.

Addressing the provincial Human Settlements and Mangaung Municipality, Simelane discouraged working in silos between the provincial department and municipalities.

She emphasised that overcoming the housing backlog and ensuring the delivery of sustainable human settlements, can only be achieved through coordinated efforts.

While acknowledging the progress made to ensure the qualifying beneficiaries receive their houses, with some contractors already on the ground, the Minister expressed concern over several incomplete projects across the province.

"We are gearing ourselves for the current 2024-2029 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) to deliver on our mandate. With our limited budget, we are aligning our plans to ensure that we effectively use our allocated budget," Simelane said.

The Minister reiterated the critical role that contractors play in delivering housing units and warned against those who have been given opportunities to "do the right thing and deliver houses."

She also issued a stern warning to both contractors and officials who fail to meet their responsibilities, saying that there would be consequences against those who let down the people.

"A delayed project means one senior citizen is denied his or her constitutional right to adequate shelter," Simelane said.

Simelane further undertook to visit the Metros every quarter, to ensure that housing and service delivery targets are being met.

She also underscored the importance of ensuring that every cent allocated to the department is spent towards improving the lives of deserving households.

Human Settlements MEC, Teboho Mokoena, challenged the Minister to consider visiting the province more frequently, suggesting every two months, and reiterated the province's commitment to improving service delivery.

Mokoena also emphasised budget constraints, which remains a challenge, noting that this will have an impact in the department's programme.

"Progress is being made on several projects that were blocked including G-Hostel and Dark and Silver City. The qualifying beneficiaries are expected to incrementally move into the completed units during the 2025/2026 financial year," Mokoena said.

The MEC highlighted the province's struggle with completing housing projects due to a range of issues, including multiple contractor changes in due to non-performance, vandalism at abandoned sites after contract terminations, community disruptions and non-compliance issues, financial constraints, non-payment of completed work certificates, and bureaucratic delays in the approvals of variation orders and claims.

However, Mokoena assured that interventions are being implemented, including the appointment of new, reliable contractors, and regular monitoring and reporting, to ensure projects stay on track.

"Despite these challenges, the province has done exceptionally well in the provision of serviced sites. By January 2025, the province reported the successful delivery of 5 025 service sites against the 1755 2024/2025 target. Most of the sites delivered are in Fezile Dabi District Municipality," Mokoena said.

Simelane is expected to return to the Free State to officially hand over completed units at Dark and Silver City Community Residential Units, as well as military veterans' housing units at the Vista Park Catalytic Project, in Mangaung.

The Vista Park project is a massive development aimed at providing much needed housing opportunities.

The department said extension 2 of the project is expected to yield over 5 344 residential housing opportunities, while extension 3 will produce around 6 036 residential opportunities.

The project is also expected to deliver the Breaking New Ground (BNG) units, including social housing, First Home Finance, and student accommodation.