Congo-Kinshasa: Kagame On the West's Silence Over Kinshasa-Backed FDLR

President Paul Kagame said the genocidal FDLR still exists in DR Congo because the militia enjoys the support of the same people that backed its founders when they committed the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994, and continue to shield and nurture them.

He criticised hypocritical Western countries that promote the narrative that AFC/M23 rebels are backed by Rwanda when they deliberately neglect to state that FDLR is backed by Kinshasa government.

He made the remarks during the Presidential Citizen Outreach event held at BK Arena, which brought together more than 8,000 citizens, primarily from Kigali City.

He pointed out that Rwanda has been constantly blamed for DR Congo's problems by the international community, which ignores the security concerns Kigali has raised for years.

"We told the whole world about the concern of these Interahamwe and attacks committed against us, but they continually dismiss it saying that they (FDLR) are only few," he said, adding the underestimation of the UN-sanctioned terrorist group mean that its attacks on Rwanda are minimized.

However, he said, that the recently repatriated FDLR commander 'Gen' Ezechiel Gakwerere, alongside 13 others captured by the M23 rebels, are not just mere people fighting in the Congolese jungle but a representation of the entire genocide ideology threat on Rwanda.

The FDLR is a DR Congo-based terrorist group founded by members of the former Rwandan army and the Interahamwe militia that committed the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The has re-organized and been supported to attack Rwanda on several occasions with an attempt to "overthrow" the government, he said.

The FDLR were integrated in the Congolese army coalition alongside Wazalendo militia, 10,000 Burundian troops, South African-led SADC forces, European mercenaries, and UN peacekeepers, in the three-year war against M23 rebels, who have captured the key cities of Goma and Bukavu.

"Even before the war and during the war, we never ceased to alert people that this would cause problems, the security threats it poises to us and that we will not accept it but do everything possible to fight it," Kagame said.

"You won't find anywhere they mention that Interahamwe are supported by DR Congo government but it's easier for them to say AFC/M23 is backed by Rwanda. They do this intentionally. They want to blame Rwanda and punish it however they wish."

The rebels are now part of a larger rebel coalition, the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) created in December 2023. They fight against injustice, violence, and discrimination targeting Congolese Tutsi community in eastern DR Congo.

Kagame noted that the M23 rebellion has been going on for many years, and involves several agreements that were signed more than 10 years ago but were breached by the Kinshasa government.

According to him, the fact that Kinshasa signed an agreement with M23 means that it holds the latter's concerns legitimate and should respect them.

The Head of State further noted that Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has publicly claimed his intentions to attack and overthrow the Rwandan government, and the international community still ignored it.

Rwanda has reiterated that it will maintain its defensive measures on the border as long as the threat remains.

Kagame urged Rwandans to continue the path of development and maintain peace with neighbours, keeping in mind that any security threat shall be taken seriously.